(credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first tenant in the Dayton’s Project building in downtown Minneapolis will be a food hall and market led by Minnesota culinary star Andrew Zimmern.

According to a Tuesday press release from developers, the Dayton’s Food Hall & Market will offer eats from well-known vendors and “local treasures,” as well as shops for fresh meats, seafood and cheeses in a 40,000-square-foot, two-story space along downtown’s newly renovated Nicollet Mall.

The developers say it’ll be the only market of its kind in the Twin Cities. It’s set to open in the summer of 2019.

Just Announced: @andrewzimmern to develop the Food Hall at the Dayton’s Project on Nicollet Mall. pic.twitter.com/nJMOSJOFzG — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) December 12, 2017

Zimmern, the host of the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods,” say there’s “so much energy” around the historic building that once housed the Dayton’s department store for more than a century.

“The Twin Cities food scene is constantly evolving, always exceeding the country’s expectations of a Midwestern city, and is a marvelous amalgam of many diverse culinary cultures,” he said. “This project is a great example of what I think will bring a fresh perspective and authentic cultural influencers to a beloved local landmark building.”

The Dayton’s building, on 700 Nicollet Mall, is undergoing a $250 million renovation. The food hall will be accompanied by retail spaces and other tenets, such as a gym, a library and a rooftop terrace.

Robert Montwaid, of New York City’s Gansevoort Market, is also a partner in the food hall project.