MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After fighting for his life for several days, a man has died after being shot last week in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said Monday that the 34-year-old victim succumbed to his wounds.
The man had been in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center since Wednesday night, when he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment on the 1400 block of Portland Avenue.
Two men were later arrested in connection with the shooting — Darryll Lamont Wilkes, 26, is charged with second degree murder and his brother James Wesley Wilkes, 28, is charged with aiding an offender.
According to the criminal complaint, a key witness helped investigators find the shooter. The witness said the apartment was being used by several homeless people while its owner was in prison. On the night in question, the witness told police he saw Darryll Wilkes — also known as “Fatboy” — shoot the victim.
Police apprehended Darryll Wilkes at a Motel 6 in Roseville later that night. With him, they found James Wilkes and a woman, who told investigators Darryll Wilkes and the victim had been in an argument that night. Surveillance footage later showed two people leaving the apartment that matched descriptions of James and Darryll Wilkes.