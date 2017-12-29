2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re learning more about the night police say a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver and the alleged cover-up that ensued.

Police arrested 28-year-old Dustin Hegner-Royce and his mother, Abbey, for their involvement in the crash that killed Jose Hernandez Solano as he biked home from work last month.

(credit: Ramsey County)


Witnesses said the driver ran a red light before leaving Solano dying in the street.

Solano was on life support for a week and a half at Regions Hospital. He died Dec. 7.

According to a search warrant filed this week in Ramsey County court, Hegner-Royce’s mother gave police a conflicting story about why she left work that night.

She also told police that she recently sold her car to an “unknown Mexican or Somali man.”

Hegner-Royce could face charges for the deadly crash. Police say his mother owns the SUV that killed Hernandez Solano.

