MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley man is facing homicide charges after a woman was found dead in a car that was still running.

Fue Her, 34, is charged with second degree murder in the New Year’s Eve incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call about a car in Columbia Heights that had been idling in the street for some time. When officers arrived at the scene just before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, they saw a woman lying in the back seat, covered with a coat. After they got inside the car, they determined she was dead.

After an autopsy, the Midwest Medical Examiner determined the woman, identified as 29-year-old Linda Pa Vue, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head, arms, thigh and abdomen.

Court documents say investigators found a receipt in the pocket of the coat that was covering Vue in the car. It was for a hotel in Brooklyn Center and included Fue Her’s name. The car was found only a few blocks from his listed home address.

Police later obtained surveillance video from Her’s apartment building that a person matching his description carrying a woman’s limp body over his shoulder at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31. The same camera showed Her returning to the building about half an hour later.

Initially, Fue Her’s brother, Kong Her, was also arrested in the incident, but was released without charges, according to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. Another brother, Fong Her, was arrested instead on suspicion of aiding an offender after the fact.