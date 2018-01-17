(credit: CBS)

By Cortney Mohnk

Rise and shine! A great beginning to the day includes eating well. Nutrition-conscious restaurants are popping up all over our state and are dedicated to providing great food using responsible methods and sources. Here are our picks for some of the best places in Minnesota to find a healthy breakfast.

The Freehouse

701 N. Washington Ave., Suite 101

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 339-7011

www.freehousempls.com

Start the day with any of these protein-packed dishes from The Freehouse. The breakfast bowl is a hearty mix of brown rice and black beans topped with a poached egg, salsa, Mexican cheese and sunflower seeds. The avocado toast is just as delicious with roasted tomato, a poached egg and just a touch of pepper and red chili flakes on top. Or try the Uptown omelette, filled with turkey and fresh avocado and tomato salsa in fluffy egg whites. If you miss your a.m. meal, never fear. Some of these tasty dishes are available until close.

Good Earth

1901 W. Highway 36

Roseville, MN 55113

(651) 636-0956

www.goodearthmn.com

Stop by Good Earth’s locations in Edina or Roseville for the most important meal of the day and prepare to be wowed by the hearty options of locally grown and organic breakfast dishes. Try the sustainably sourced Norwegian salmon that’s grilled and served on a vegetable and potato hash with poached eggs, red pepper aioli and chilies. Homemade granola makes a good to-go option with yogurt or fruit. Wash it down with one of the many fresh juices, like the pineapple and ginger combo.

The Juice Pharm

208 E. 1st St.

Duluth, MN 55802

(218) 606-1236

www.juice-pharm.com

Fresh, natural ingredients are the basis of The Juice Pharm’s smoothies, juices and bowls. Locals rave about the Crazy Date smoothie with banana, vanilla, dates and cinnamon mixed with nut milk and cold-pressed coffee. The Lean Green juice combines celery, cucumber, kale, pineapple and lemon for a clean pick-me-up for the morning. For a warm and hearty breakfast on a cold Duluth day, try the vanilla and cinnamon quinoa bowl with organic coconut milk, bananas, almonds and a drizzle of honey.

Tonic

1217 2nd St. S.W.

Rochester, MN 55902

(507) 258-5224

www.tonicfreshjuice.com

Late risers are in luck because Tonic serves breakfast all day! Good news for those craving a healthy dish like local eggs with greens sautéed in garlic and olive oil. Other options include potato cakes, scrambled tofu, steel cut oatmeal, and crustless quiche. Fresh juices designed to detox and cleanse, plus tasty smoothies make it easy to have a nutritious meal on-the-go.

Evan’s Organic Eatery

56 6th St. E.

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 440-9611

www.organiceatery.com

Set among the St. Paul skyways, this organic breakfast spot (lunch too) serves up from-scratch foods that are locally sourced. Plenty of breakfast sandwiches grace the menu, including versions with sausage made from chicken, sweet potato, apple and grains. Vegans also have an option for an English muffin sandwich. The vegan sausage is a mix of apple, maple syrup, malted barley, onion and spices like ginger, garlic and nutmeg. Set among vegan cheese, tomato, spinach and onion, it is a tasty morning meal.

