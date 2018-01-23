ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — After a chaotic night getting students home from school in St. Paul, city and school officials are offering an explanation.

After officials with St. Paul Public Schools made the decision not to call a snow day or close early Monday, about a foot of snow fell — the city’s largest snowfall since 2010.

The heavy snow didn’t start until midday, but it was enough to cause major delays, with many students stranded at school well into the night. Hundreds of young students were either stuck at school or on a bus home between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to one official.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Melvin Carter, Superintendent Joe Gothard and other school officials offered an apology and tried to explain what happened.

“Several St. Paul families experienced extreme bus delays last night, and for that I am truly sorry,” Mayor Carter said. “We rerouted snow plows to help clear school zones and even sent police officers to take children home.”

Superintendent Gothard repeatedly said the decision to keep the schools open was “based on the information we had at the time.”

“Looking at the total of the storm and knowing what we know now, we likely would’ve made a different decision,” Superintendent Gothard said. “In fact, I can tell you based on the conditions getting better right now as we speak, at 3 o’clock on an afternoon, we definitely would’ve made a different decision.”

Buses pick students up beginning with high school students at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. for junior high, and at 4 p.m. for elementary schools. That meant many of the stranded students were young, with many children not arriving home until close to midnight.