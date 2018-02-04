MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the moment it was announced that Justin Timberlake would be the headliner for the halftime show at the 2018 Super Bowl, talk has turned to Janet Jackson. And now Twitter is declaring Sunday to be #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

The last time Timberlake appeared onstage during the Super Bowl, it was during his infamous guest spot at Jackson’s 2004 performance.

That was the night the instantly infamous “wardrobe malfunction” unleashed all hell as a patch of fabric ripped off by Timberlake at the end of the show resulted in the exposure of Jackson’s bare breast.

Fans of Jackson’s have long argued that Timberlake got off scot-free in the aftermath of that incident, that neither his career nor his reputation took any noticeable hit while Jackson’s career is still impugned.

The furor reached fever pitch with the announcement that Timberlake would be performing the halftime show in Minneapolis, a city where Jackson conspicuously recorded the better portion of her most cherished albums and loved enough to shout the city’s name in the bridge for “Escapade.”

(Fans of Prince have also taken Timberlake to task following reports that he was planning to include a hologram of the Purple One.)

As Jackson herself put to rest any rumors that she would be making a cameo appearance in Timberlake’s show this year, Twitter decided to pointedly observe a day of appreciation for Jackson.

Here are some of the trending tweets:

Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, y’all! Feeling some type of way about the #SuperBowl52 halftime show? Same. In many ways, Justin Timberlake’s performance represents the America we are, an America that in no uncertain terms deeply favors white men: https://t.co/aulb1SRDcB pic.twitter.com/wOwfPhmapU — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 4, 2018

Just gon be livin for these #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay tweets❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NdkqDAxdaf — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) February 4, 2018

Janet released a whole album, went on tour, decided to PAUSE to have a fresh baby at age 50, dropped that billionaire hub, and went back out on tour like nothing happened. Your fav could never. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Carli B (@Lalabee79) February 4, 2018