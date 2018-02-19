(credit: Chisago County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is helping motorists out by introducing them to “amazing technology” their vehicles have to keep them safe during winter weather events.

In the somewhat tongue-in-cheek video posted to Twitter Monday, Sgt. Puelston demonstrates the technology, which is standard on every vehicle.

So, what’s the technology?

For starters, headlights.

“That keeps you visible. Let’s other motorists see where you are,” Puelston said.

And then there is the gas pedal.

“If you push that gas pedal too far down when the snow is on the roadway, you’re gonna end up in the ditch,” he said. “So, slow down.”

Last year, an Indiana state trooper revealed another piece of technology: turn signals. So, use those, too.

Stay safe out there!