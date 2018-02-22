Filed Under:Gun Threat, Lock Down, Orono Police Department, Orono Public Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one juvenile was arrested and is facing charges after a threat of gun violence against Orono Schools on Wednesday prompted a district-wide lock down.

Orono police say they had a second person of interest that was interviewed, and later found not to be associated with the incident.

Orono Schools went into lock down shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a direct threat of gun violence was posted on social media. Police said it is believed the threat came from inside Orono High School.

One student was arrested and is in custody on charges of terroristic threats. Authorities say no other suspects are being sought. The student was arrested in a classroom at Orono High School, and didn’t have a weapon at the time. The juvenile has not been identified.

The threat prompted students and teachers to barricade their classrooms while authorities made sweeps of Orono Schools to secure buildings.

The incident remains under investigation. An increased police presence will be maintained at Orono Schools this week as a precaution.

