MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Lakeville middle school principal has been arrested again.
Chris Endicott is currently on administrative leave as the principal at Century Middle School in Lakeville.
He was arrested Thursday in Otter Tail County.
The Apple Valley Police called the sheriff’s department up there to help them find Endicott, who they say was a fugitive.
Sheriff’s deputies found him in an ice house on East Battle Lake.
Endicott was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of harassment and stalking. He’s suspected of accessing private documents on a school computer. Police say he also stalked the lead detective in the case, as well as the Apple Valley Police Department.
Endicott was released from jail after posting bail.