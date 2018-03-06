Filed Under:Clarks Grove, Local TV, Tornado, Weather, Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might be hard to believe, but this time last year several communities were cleaning up after damaging tornadoes barreled across the state.

The tornadoes were the earliest in the season ever recorded in Minnesota, leaving a wake of devastation across Zimmerman, Clarks Grove and Bricelyn.

National Weather Service officials measured the Clarks Grove storm as an EF-1 tornado with winds at their peak at about 107 miles per hour, 300 yards wide with a path of nearly nine miles.

Clarks Grove saw nearly a foot of snow just a few weeks before the storm.

