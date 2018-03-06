MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People are digging out from several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro Tuesday.

But that nasty Monday storm made for sounds of joy Tuesday.

Kim Choyke and her pal Erin Stevens both had the day off, so they made it worthwhile by taking advantage of the fresh snow.

“We decided to venture out and go sledding because neither one of us have done that since forever,” Choyke said. “So yeah, we bought sleds today.”

She said even though they had to go to visit three stores to find those sleds, and the snow was a bit deep for high-speed sledding, it was still worth it.

“The snow is here, we both have the day off, might as well enjoy Minnesota for what it’s good at, having some wintry weather, and decided to feel like kids again today,” Stevens said.

Over at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Luke Malm was so excited about the fresh snow. He took to the trails for some cross-country skiing on his lunch break.

“Natural snow just sitting everywhere, it’s just nice to be out there, just quiet snow, just gliding along,” Malm said.

He was not the only one getting in a workout.

“Warm temps, you know, perfect for skiing and just getting out in the snow, seeing some of the snow still on the trees, which was pretty as well,” said cross-country skier Tricia Layde.

Of course, embracing the snow and all it has to offer is what living in the Bold North is all about.

“There are so many good things about Minnesota, as long as it’s cold like this for half of the year, might as well have a really good time in that snowy wintry wonderland,” Stevens said.