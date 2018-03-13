MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins will sign with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday.

WCCO’s Mark Rosen reports that a source told him that Cousins will sign with the team for $28 million a year. There’s no word yet on how long the contract will be for.

Free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was also reported that former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum will sign with the Denver Broncos.

Cousins had been connected to several teams in the weeks before free agency, including the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

The 29-year-old quarterback was drafted by Washington in 2012 – the same year they took Robert Griffin III second overall. When injuries and other factors led to Griffin leaving Washington, Cousins became the full-time starter.

In three years as the starter in Washington, Cousins threw for 13,176 yards, 81 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes.

Cousins spent the last two years haggling over a long-term contract with Washington, playing 2016 on the transition tag and 2017 on the franchise tag. Washington made it clear Cousins was not in their long-term plans this offseason when the team traded cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith.

The only other quarterback currently signed by the Vikings is former undrafted free agent Kyle Sloter. All three quarterbacks who played for the Vikings last season — Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater — are free agents.