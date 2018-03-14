Ria Patel (credit: University of St. Thomas)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury has returned a verdict on the man accused of drunkenly crashing his car and leaving a 20-year-old woman to die last fall.

Michael Campbell was found guilty on two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Ria Patel — one citing gross negligence and another leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Patel, of Eden Prairie, was a junior at the University of St. Thomas.

Campbell, Patel’s boyfriend, crashed into a traffic signal at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway. He told investigators he ran from the scene after being “traumatized” by the sight of Patel’s injuries.

Campbell was on the run for two days before being arrested in Wright County.

Several people at his home told police that Campbell was “super drunk” when they saw him less than two hours before the crash.

Campbell has five driving-related convictions on his record. He was recently on probation for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in January. He also has convictions for careless driving and having marijuana in his car.