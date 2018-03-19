Filed Under:North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person who was critically injured in a crash Friday night in North Minneapolis has died.

The crash at Lyndale and Plymouth Avenues just before 9:30 p.m. Friday briefly caused a power outage in the area when one of the vehicles crashed into an electrical box nearby. Police say the victim was an Uber driver, though it’s not clear if the car was being used for ride-sharing at the time of the crash.

Emery Jarris Winford (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested 42-year-old Emery Jarris Winford that night under suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated. Investigators say speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

One other person was injured in the incident.

