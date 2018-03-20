ST. PAUL (WCCO) — In the midst of an election year, Governor Mark Dayton warned about a highly political and partisan session at the Capitol where it would be tough to get anything passed. That prediction appears to have become reality.

On Tuesday, Dayton urged legislators to keep working on a solution to the MNLARS funding fix.

State officials had said the state’s computer system for vehicle licensing needed $43 million to fix all of its problems.

On Monday, the Senate passed nearly $10 million in funding for the fix-it project, paired with strict oversight. The Governor said that is fine, but the House version of the bill is not since it would take money away from other state agencies to support the fixes.

“If you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the solution,” said Dayton.

The Senate bill passed on Monday would also require DPS and Minnesota IT services to submit a timeline for a fully-functioning system by the middle of May.

As for the House version of that bill, it was voted on by legislators Monday night.

Dayton made it clear he is not happy about it and doesn’t intend on signing it.