MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis NAACP says Justine Damond‘s death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer has led to “earth-shattering moments” in the city.

After the Hennepin County Attorney announced Tuesday that Officer Mohamed Noor is facing charges for shooting and killing Justine Damond last summer, the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP released a statement responding to the news.

“Today, Justine Damond’s family, friends, and neighbors are receiving a measure of justice for the traumatic ordeal they have had to endure,” the statement said.

While the group praised the Hennepin County Attorney’s decision to charge Noor, it noted differences in previous cases of officer-involved shootings.

“While the Minneapolis NAACP has and will continue to stand in solidarity with Damond’s family, we must also highlight the lack of justice for Jamar Clark‘s family and the systemic inequity that creates these vastly different outcomes,” the statement said.

The Minneapolis NAACP was deeply involved with the movement to charge the officers who were involved in Clark’s 2015 shooting death. The Hennepin County Attorney declined to file charges in that case.