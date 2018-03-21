MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old student has been arrested after being found in possession of a loaded gun in a St. Paul school Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Como Park Senior High School. Police say just after 8 a.m. a staff member notified a School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student may have a gun.

The school’s SRO called in a second resource officer and, together, they removed the student from class.

Police say a loaded 9mm handgun was removed from the student’s waistband. The student, of St. Paul, was removed from school. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.

Police say that preliminary information indicates there were no threats made by the student.

The school is operating normally and safe Wednesday.

Police say that this is a good example of the role that SROs play in school, adding that they are both mentors and guardians.

Last year, the St. Paul school board voted to cut two SROs.