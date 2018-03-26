MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a teen who has been missing for more than two weeks may be with family.

Fifteen-year-old Dylan Vorbeck has been missing since March 10. He left his home in Motley that day and has not been seen since.

Monday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Vorbeck may be with a family member or other people he knows.

Vorbeck is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown/hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Vorbeck is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-2677 or contact local law enforcement.