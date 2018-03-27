Filed Under:Alexandria, Hit And Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Alexandria have seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run last week that left a 26-year-old man dead.

The Alexandria Police Department says a tip called in Sunday led investigators to a dark-colored SUV that matched the suspect vehicle in video footage.

The seized vehicle has front-end damage consistent with a hit-and-run, police say. The vehicle is currently undergoing a complete examination at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory in St. Paul.

The fatal hit-and-run happened on Feb. 19 on 34th Avenue. Travis Penning was found on the side of the road, suffering significant injuries. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch