(credit: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a southern Minnesota woman stole thousands of dollars from the bank account of her husband, in whose shooting death she has been labeled a person of interest.

Earlier this week, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help in finding 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, of Blooming Prairie, in connection to the death of her husband, David Riess.

Authorities say the 54-year-old man was found Friday in rural Dodge County with multiple gunshot wounds. He is believed to have died sometime on March 21.

(credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his wife’s arrest. According to the document filed in Dodge County, she stole $11,000 from her husband’s bank account over the weekend and also used his debit card.

Authorities say that the public should not approach Reiss, who could be armed.

She is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and light blonde hair. She’s believed to be driving a 2005 Cadillac Escalade with a license plate reading: 864-LAE.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

