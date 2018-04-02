MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sea Salt opened last week despite the wintry cold, but the beloved south Minneapolis eatery is closing ahead of the coming snowstorm.

In a Facebook post Monday, the restaurant near Minnehaha Falls said it will be closed from Monday to Wednesday due to the storm that threatens to dump 4 to 6 inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro.

“We can handle the cold and the snow but the icy sidewalks—soon to be covered by more snow—are simply too unsafe for our patrons and staff,” the Facebook post said. “The park board is working hard to clear out the ice but the melting/refreezing process has made conditions hazardous. We are really sorry for this inconvenience.”

The snowstorm is expected to hit southern and central Minnesota, dropping waves of snow on the state from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon.

After the snow, spring temperatures aren’t expected. Highs look to be below average, hovering around the mid-30s.

The average highs in Minneapolis for this time of year are in the upper 40s and low 50s.