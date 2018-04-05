MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the sure signs of spring’s arrival is the opening of Sea Salt at Minnehaha Park.

The eatery opened its doors at the very tail end of March, when temperatures were still close to normal for this time of year. It then closed in anticipation of the snowstorm earlier this week.

At the time, the closure was only supposed to be for a short while, but on Thursday, Sea Salt announced that they were calling uncle for the time being and re-closing for the winter.

“We’ll admit it. Old Man Winter punked us. He usually throws some snow around and that’s fine…but this year he added sheets of ice in front of the restaurant and now below zero temps? Come on, this is NOT what anyone ordered,” restaurant workers said in a statement. “Let’s just pretend we never opened.”

Let's just pretend we never opened. NOW OPENING ON APRIL 12TH! pic.twitter.com/PpskObMFNY — Sea Salt Eatery (@SeaSaltEatery) April 5, 2018

After finishing up our biggest April snowstorm in 34 years, record low temperatures have been recorded overnight in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Friday is looking to be the coldest April 6 in 145 years of weather records.

Furthermore, more snow will return leading into next week, with a couple inches possible Sunday into Monday.