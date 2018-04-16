MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nordic skiers in the Twin Cities metro are enjoying an extended spring season after a weekend storm dumped over a foot of snow on metro communities.

The Three Rivers Park District announced Monday that cross-country ski trails would be opened at French Regional Park in Plymouth and the Lake Trail at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington.

The trails will be lit until 1o p.m. and remain open throughout the week as conditions allow. Ski rentals won’t be available.

While park officials were planning to be in the swing of golf season by mid-April, Mother Nature had other plans.

The weekend storm pummeled the metro with snow. Accumulations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reached 14.9 inches Sunday, setting a record for the largest April snowfall in the metro.

On Monday morning, a pop-up cross-country ski race was held in Minneapolis. Northeast of the metro, in Taylors Falls, Wild Mountain opened Monday to downhill skiers and snowboarders.