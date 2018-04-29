MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The recent stretch of sunny weather is about to come to an end.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and linger through the Monday morning commute.

The afternoon will bring more sun, as well as the chance for the mercury to hit 80 degrees.

“If we get to 80, it’ll be the first time in over 200 days since we have done that,” Augustyniak said.

Monday night will again from the chance of rain, and possible severe weather.

The stormclouds are expected to wash over the state overnight, and by sunrise Tuesday it could be raining in the Twin Cities.

The moisture will come as a relief to firefighters, as crews across the state were out Sunday stamping out brush fires.

Looking ahead, a cool front will follow Tuesday’s rain, dropping temperatures back down into the 60s, which is average this time of year.

The next chance of rain then looks to be Thursday.

The forecast for next weekend? Sunny, again.