MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police arrested three people following a shooting Wednesday night at the Little Earth housing complex that left six people hurt.

Just before 8 p.m., an argument flared up near the Little Earth of United Tribes housing development, and guns became involved.

Multiple people were hit by gunfire, including a 46-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, police say. All of the victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

Rico King, 21, is being held in jail on a felony assault charge. He’s accused of being one of the shooters.

Georgina Kellum, 35, was arrested for aiding an offender.

The third person arrested was a 14-year-old boy, who police say was also one of the shooters.

The Little Earth housing complex is home to nearly 1,000 residents. It was established in the 1970s as place for Native Americans to create a strong community.

For years, it has struggled with violence.

“It’s scary, because the kids play outside around here,” said Cheryl Tucker, who’s lived in the Little Earth complex for most of her life.

She said her two young daughters were outside playing when shots were fired.

“As I was walking, I just heard gunshots go off and I just ran, wanted to see if the kids were alright,” she said.

On Thursday morning, Minneapolis police set up a camera in the parking lot near the scene, and officers patrolled the neighborhood streets.

“It’s just so many shootings,” Tucker said. “It’s scary.”

Owens Abrams mentors Native American youth. He says much of the violence in the community stems from what happens in the home.

“If there is no love or guidance there, they search and seek for it out in the streets,” he said.

He believes Native Americans are still dealing with stereotypes and it leads to a loss of hope.

“I feel they have been overlooked in a lot of situations,” he said. “We feel like we are the underdogs out here. I don’t know, it’s just rough.”

He says many of the teenagers there don’t have responsible adults in their lives to provide guidance and support.

“We have kids out here raising kids,” Abrams said. “Neither one of them know any better.”

Investigators say surveillance cameras likely captured some of Wednesday night’s fight and shooting.

Two weeks ago the police department added another beat officer to the Little Earth complex and the chief has authorized additional funds to extend the hours for that officer.