MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities chef has been named the Midwest’s best by the James Beard Foundation.

Gavin Kaysen, owner of Spoon and Stable, won the award Monday night.

Next up is Best Chef: Midwest. The award goes to @gavinkaysen of @spoonandstable in Minneapolis #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018

Kaysen competed against two other Minnesota chefs – Steven Brown of Tilia in Linden Hills and Ann Kim of Young Joni in northeast Minneapolis – as well as two chefs from Milwaukee.

Kaysen grew up in Bloomington, but became nationally-known for his work at Café Boulud in New York. He came home to Minnesota to open Spoon and Stable in 2014. The North Loop restaurant recently made The World’s 50 Best Restaurant’s list of “Six Top Restaurants to Discover in Mid USA and Canada.”

Kaysen also owns Bellecour in Wayzata.