MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday is the last day lawmakers at the State Capitol can vote on bills this legislative session and there is still no deal on a tax cut, bill, emergency school relief, opioid treatment or funding to prevent elder abuse. They have a midnight deadline.

On Saturday night, Governor Mark Dayton offered Republican leaders what he called a compromise to tax and budget bills. He says he was attempting to prioritize emergency school aid and safe school legislation.

Both sides met behind closed doors late Saturday night. Republican Leaders say they eliminated many of the concerns the Governor had about the budget and tax bills, but the two have struggled to compromise on a tax bill.

Dayton and Republican-led legislators also don’t see eye-to-eye on some additional government spending. Dayton says he would not sign the current budget bill, and said he could veto a reworked tax bill.

“It’s a good proposal,” Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt said. “There is a lot of funding in that bill that is necessary, and we know the Governor wants and we hope he takes a serious look at it but right now he indicated he most likely would not accept that bill.. .”

“Governor Mark Dayton 00:10:31-00:10:42….they can say they are negotiating to compromise, negotiations does not occur when one side send the other what it is they want to give up and what they want to keep and expects the other side to agree to that thats not a negotiation…”

