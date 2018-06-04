MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After winning the DFL endorsement in the race for governor over the weekend, State Rep. Erin Murphy received Monday an endorsement from the man currently holding the office.

In a statement, Gov. Mark Dayton praised Murphy’s leadership in the state Legislature, and highlighted their shared goals – improved early childhood education, bringing more good-paying jobs to Minnesota, and affordable health care.

“We need a leader who understands our state, is committed to better futures for all of us, and is ready to lead,” Dayton said. “I believe Erin Murphy is that person, and I am proud to support her for Governor of Minnesota.”

Thank you for your support, @GovMarkDayton! "I have seen firsthand Erin Murphy's transformative leadership. Throughout my years as Governor, Erin and I have worked closely together to fight for the progress that is critical to all Minnesotans… pic.twitter.com/ol0juzxyns — Erin Murphy (@epmurphymn) June 4, 2018

Over the weekend, Murphy won the endorsement of the Democratic Party, with more liberal factions backing her over U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who touted his statewide appeal.

Still, Walz plans to run in the August primary, as does Attorney General Lori Swanson, who announced her campaign Monday with retiring U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her No. 2.

Meanwhile, Republicans endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson at their convention in Duluth. He’s expected to face a primary challenge for former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in August.