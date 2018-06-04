Filed Under:Erin Murphy, Gov. Mark Dayton, Jeff Johnson, Tim Pawlenty
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After winning the DFL endorsement in the race for governor over the weekend, State Rep. Erin Murphy received Monday an endorsement from the man currently holding the office.

In a statement, Gov. Mark Dayton praised Murphy’s leadership in the state Legislature, and highlighted their shared goals – improved early childhood education, bringing more good-paying jobs to Minnesota, and affordable health care.

“We need a leader who understands our state, is committed to better futures for all of us, and is ready to lead,” Dayton said. “I believe Erin Murphy is that person, and I am proud to support her for Governor of Minnesota.”

Over the weekend, Murphy won the endorsement of the Democratic Party, with more liberal factions backing her over U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who touted his statewide appeal.

Still, Walz plans to run in the August primary, as does Attorney General Lori Swanson, who announced her campaign Monday with retiring U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her No. 2.

Meanwhile, Republicans endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson at their convention in Duluth. He’s expected to face a primary challenge for former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in August.

