MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another Minnesota politician is looking to get his old job back.

Mike Hatch filed Tuesday to run for attorney general, an office he held during the eras of Jesse Ventura and Tim Pawlenty.

The Democrat is looking to enter the race after Attorney General Lori Swanson was rebuffed by delegates at the party convention and quickly threw her hat in the governor’s race.

At the weekend convention in Rochester, the DFL endorsed Matt Pelikan for attorney general.

However, a handful of candidates, including U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, have expressed interest in running for the seat.

Hatch was Minnesota’s attorney general from 1999 to 2006, when he challenged Pawlenty’s re-election bid.

As it happens, Pawlenty is also seeking his former job.

He’s running for governor and will go up against GOP-endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson in the August primary.