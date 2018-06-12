Filed Under:Local TV, Richfield, Tobacco

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minnesota city has decided to raise the age limit to buy tobacco.

Richfield’s city council voted Tuesday night to raise the age from 18 to 21.

flavored tobacco Richfield Votes In Favor Of Increasing Tobacco Sale Age

(credit: CBS)

The suburb is the eighth Minnesota city to raise the age. Some local businesses have expressed concern, saying the customers they lose will not stop smoking.

A recent study from the Minnesota Department of Health found tobacco use increased for the first time in 17 years.

Read More: Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Raises Age To Buy Tobacco To 21

