To honor the Declaration of Independence and birth of our nation, Minnesotans know how to celebrate the red, white and blue! From patriotic tributes and sun-soaked time outdoors to good eatin’ and huge fireworks displays, we do the July 4 right in this state. Here are a few great places to do Independence Day right in Minnesota. Happy birthday America!

Delano 4th Of July Celebration

559 North River St.

Delano, MN 55328

(763) 972-2951

www.delano4th.com

Since 1857, Delano has been making a spectacular out of their gathering for Independence Day. This small town now has the largest 4th of July celebration in the state that spans a whole five days. Festivities include a carnival, baseball tournament, live bands, professional wrestling, and a 5K race. The parade takes place 10:30 a.m. on July 4, with the free fireworks, display capping off the night at 10:30 p.m.

Valleyfair

1 Valleyfair Drive

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 445-7600

www.valleyfair.com

For some, the quintessential summer activities may be amusement park rides, waterslides, and BBQ. Get your fill of all three at Valleyfair. On July 4, the amusement park opens at 10 a.m. so you can get an early start on their newest 70-foot thrill ride Delirious. Starting at noon at Valleyfair’s picnic grounds, feast on pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, ribs, Cajun chicken and other BBQ faves. Cool down at the waterpark, which stays open until 7 p.m. on Independence Day. Top off the day with an impressive fireworks display before Valleyfair’s close at 11 p.m.

Red, White & Boom

Downtown Riverfront

Minneapolis, MN 55413

(612) 230-6479

www.minneapolisparks.org

Over 75,000 flock to the downtown Minneapolis riverfront for the activities centering around Independence Day. The day-long events start at 6:30 a.m. with a half marathon over the Stone Arch Bridge and continue with plenty of music, food and family fun. The fireworks over the city skyline and river that start at 10 p.m. are a must-do for any Minnesotan. Minneapolis Parks and Rec and generous sponsors have helped make Red, White & Boom free to the public.

1899 Independence Day Celebration

Historic Forestville

21899 County Road 118

Preston, MN 55965

(507) 765-2785

www.mnhs.org

Celebrate Independence Day as they would back in 1899 in the historic small town of Forestville. Costumed guides help recreate the time through Q&A, songs and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Watch as a 19th-century baseball game is played by local old-time teams or join in on the pie-eating contests and three-legged races. Festivities take place from noon to 4 p.m. and concession stands are available for snacks.

Tofte 4th Of July Celebration

Tofte Park Road and Highway 61

Tofte, MN 55615

www.northshorevisitor.com

This all-American town along Lake Superior puts together a day-long celebration for locals and out-of-towners, starting with a 10K trail run/walk and kids sprint or mile races at 8 a.m. Following the Tofte Trek 10K, there are a variety of activities happening in and around Tofte Park. Watch the spirited parade, enjoy the food and adult beverages from the beer garden while listening to live music, or peruse the craft fair. A tasty spaghetti dinner happens at Zoar Lutheran Church and then the evening ends with a bang – fireworks over Lake Superior at 10 p.m.

