MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of protesters gathered Sunday outside the Fourth Police Precinct in Minneapolis.

Several groups joined what they called “Picket the Precinct for Justice 4 Thurman Blevins.”

Protesters gathered outside the fourth police Precinct in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon to speak out on Thurman Blevins' shooting death. pic.twitter.com/MhOgZh3VTS — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 1, 2018

Blevins was shot and killed by police last weekend on the city’s north side.

Police say he had a gun and ran from officers for several blocks before the shooting.

Protesters have made several demands, including the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

They’re also asking for a third-party investigation from outside the state.

Currently, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.