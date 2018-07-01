  • On Air

Fourth Precinct, Protest, Thurman Blevins
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of protesters gathered Sunday outside the Fourth Police Precinct in Minneapolis.

Several groups joined what they called “Picket the Precinct for Justice 4 Thurman Blevins.”

Blevins was shot and killed by police last weekend on the city’s north side.

Police say he had a gun and ran from officers for several blocks before the shooting.

Protesters have made several demands, including the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

They’re also asking for a third-party investigation from outside the state.

Currently, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

