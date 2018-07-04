MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Vikings super fan isn’t just celebrating Independence Day.

Millie Wall is partying because it’s her 100th birthday. The die-hard football fan became a social media star last winter during the Vikings’ playoff games.

She received a special phone call from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

Happy 100th Birthday to @vikings super fan Millie Wall who was born before the #NFL began. It’s only fitting that your birthday is on July 4th. #skol pic.twitter.com/ShKqMiJp0L — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) July 4, 2018

She also got a Happy Birthday wish from Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren.

Happy 100th birthday, Millie Wall. All the best to you from your @Vikings family. Have a great 4th of July. #Skol pic.twitter.com/r6sAQ5k7Su — Kevin Warren (@KevinFWarren) July 4, 2018

Back in January, a video showing 99-year-old Mille Wall reading a letter from the team went viral. In the letter, there were two tickets to the Vikings NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings won the game on Stefon Diggs’ touchdown from Case Keenum as time expired, later called the “Minneapolis Miracle.”