Filed Under:Ashley Wall, Millie Wall, Minnesota Vikings, Roger Goodell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Vikings super fan isn’t just celebrating Independence Day.

Millie Wall is partying because it’s her 100th birthday. The die-hard football fan became a social media star last winter during the Vikings’ playoff games.

She received a special phone call from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

She also got a Happy Birthday wish from Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren.

Back in January, a video showing 99-year-old Mille Wall reading a letter from the team went viral. In the letter, there were two tickets to the Vikings NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings won the game on Stefon Diggs’ touchdown from Case Keenum as time expired, later called the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

 

