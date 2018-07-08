MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the bicyclist hit and killed by car Saturday in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 73-year-old Hailu Degaga, of Minneapolis, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The bicyclist was struck Saturday evening at the intersection of 22nd Street East and 26th Avenue South, just blocks away from his apartment in the Seward neighborhood.

Police say Degaga was traveling east on 22nd Street when he was struck by a driver heading south on 26th Street.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.