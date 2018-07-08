SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm watch across northern Minnesota until 11 p.m.
Filed Under:Bicyclist Killed, Fatal Crash, Minneapolis
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the bicyclist hit and killed by car Saturday in south Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 73-year-old Hailu Degaga, of Minneapolis, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The bicyclist was struck Saturday evening at the intersection of 22nd Street East and 26th Avenue South, just blocks away from his apartment in the Seward neighborhood.

Police say Degaga was traveling east on 22nd Street when he was struck by a driver heading south on 26th Street.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.