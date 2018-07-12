MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police is Rosemount say an arrest has been made after an 800-pound boulder dislodged from a commercial vehicle and struck another vehicle, killing a mother and daughter.
The fatal incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday on Rich Valley Road, just south of 125th Street.
Karen Christiansen, 67, and 32-year-old Jen Christiansen, both of Shoreview, were going north on the road when the boulder became dislodged from the commercial vehicle and fell on their Toyota Avalon.
Both of the Christiansens suffered severe trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say it took four firefighters to move the rock, which went through the entire vehicle.
On Wednesday, Rosemount police detectives were able to identify Czeck Services as the company that owned the commercial vehicle involved in the incident. The driver of the vehicle was then identified as 33-year-old Joe Czeck of Hastings.
Czeck was located in Inver Grove Heights and was arrested. He declined to give a statement. He’s being held at the Dakota County Jail. Charges in the incident are pending.
The investigation continues.
Sounds like 2 counts of negligent homicide to me.