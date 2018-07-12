  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Inver Grove Heights, Joe Czeck, Rosemount

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police is Rosemount say an arrest has been made after an 800-pound boulder dislodged from a commercial vehicle and struck another vehicle, killing a mother and daughter.

The fatal incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday on Rich Valley Road, just south of 125th Street.

Karen Christiansen, 67, and 32-year-old Jen Christiansen, both of Shoreview, were going north on the road when the boulder became dislodged from the commercial vehicle and fell on their Toyota Avalon.

Both of the Christiansens suffered severe trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it took four firefighters to move the rock, which went through the entire vehicle.

On Wednesday, Rosemount police detectives were able to identify Czeck Services as the company that owned the commercial vehicle involved in the incident. The driver of the vehicle was then identified as 33-year-old Joe Czeck of Hastings.

joe czeck Arrest Made After Boulder Falls Off Vehicle, Kills Mother & Daughter

(credit: Dakota County Jail)

Czeck was located in Inver Grove Heights and was arrested. He declined to give a statement. He’s being held at the Dakota County Jail. Charges in the incident are pending.

The investigation continues.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Sounds like 2 counts of negligent homicide to me.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.