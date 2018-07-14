  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The funeral for the black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police last month is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Thurman Blevins was killed on June 23. Police say officers responded to a call of a man firing a gun in a residential neighborhood in north Minneapolis.

Police say Blevins, 31, had a gun and ran from officers before the shooting.

However, some in the community believe he did not have a gun.

The officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras.

Mayor Jacob Frey says he intends to release that video to the public.

Blevins’ funeral service will be held at Faith Deliverance Holiness Church in Minneapolis at 11 a.m.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m.

