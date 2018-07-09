MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — — Thurman Blevins’ family members and community activists are demanding that the officers who shot him be prosecuted.

Blevins was shot and killed by two Minneapolis police officers on the evening of June 23. Police had been called to the scene by at least one witness saying a man was firing a handgun into the ground and into the air.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is conducting the investigation, said Blevins was armed. Also, a witness who saw Blevins after he was shot told WCCO he had a gun near his right hand.

On the other hand, Blevins’ family members and community activists have a different version of events.

At a Monday morning news conference, Blevins’ aunt, sister, second cousin and well-known community activist Mel Reeves all insisted Blevins was murdered by the two officers, adding that the officers should be prosecuted.

“They had time to tase him, they had time to grapple, tackle him down, anything they could had did,” said Darlynn Blevins, Thurman Blevins’ sister. “They waited until he got into that blind spot, which was that alley, where no one could see him, where no one could witness what went down.”

Friends , family of Thurman Blevins demand MPD Officers who shot and killed Blevins be prosecuted @wcco will have updates pic.twitter.com/kUUhHFUURo — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 9, 2018

The officers, identified by the BCA as Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt, shot Blevins after a brief foot chase in an alley behind the homes at 46th and Lyndale avenues.

The family says they are hoping to see the police body camera video as soon as next week.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said he will release the body camera footage as soon as possible and that the family would be allowed to see it before the public.

The BCA’s only comment is that the investigation is ongoing.