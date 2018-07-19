  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Dogs, Mississippi, Pets
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, more than 30 remaining shelter dogs will arrive in Minnesota from down south after 11 died during a trip to the Twin Cities earlier this month.

The surviving dogs will arrive Sunday at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. If the dogs don’t need any additional medical treatment, they will be up for adoption on July 26.

Earlier this month, 50 shelter dogs were on their way to Minnesota from Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, when the van carrying them broke down.

Eleven of the dogs were found dead inside.

The Southern Pines group director said carbon monoxide poisoning from a mechanical malfunction may be to blame for the dogs’ deaths.

