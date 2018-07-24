EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings training camp opens to the public at their new facility in Eagan on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

After 52 years of supporting the Vikings in Mankato, fans will now flock to the TCO Performance Center.

While fans will still watch the team practice, there’s a lot to know before heading to training camp. The biggest change is fans must register online for a training camp ticket. Some reserved seating costs $20.

It’s $10 to park in the lot and that needs to be booked ahead of time, or you can get dropped off by a ride share service. That’s all before you head out the door.

Once on the road, fans should follow the signs for training camp and to parking. The blue signs will guide drivers to a lot off Vikings Parkway. From there, head to security between the lot and the facility.

“We’re going to have magnetometers. We’re going to allow bags, but they’re going to go through a full security screening process,” Jeff Anderson with the Vikings said.

Inside, there’s a large plaza with areas to sit and concessions. Water is $1, a hot dog is $3. There will be food trucks and places to buy merchandise, plus an area for kids’ games.

Autographs won’t be quite as casual at TCO. People will snake through lines of white chains after morning practice, with designated positions signing on specific days.

“There’s a little less access to players. Some fans were used to being able to wait around while the players rode their bikes by on a daily basis that obviously won’t happen here,” Anderson said.

The practice fields are where fans can watch their favorite players before the season starts. There’s 3,500 general admission seats, along with 1,000 paid reserved seating.

The Vikings hired Eagan police officers to help keep things running smoothly.

“Our main goal is just to make sure people are coming and going from the event safely, and we’re providing security in the area,” Officer Aaron Machtemes said.

The team asks people to be patient as they help navigate the new experience.

“There’s going to be some bumps here in year one, but we have a plan and process and we feel really good about it,” Anderson said.

If someone shows up without a ticket or having paid for parking, Vikings staff said they have a designated spot off Vikings Parkway to resolve the issue so they don’t slow the flow of traffic.

