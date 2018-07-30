MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials responded Monday to the release of police body cam footage of the shooting death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, praised the officers for their response.

“This was nothing short of excellent police work,” Kroll said.

Minneapolis police officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly responded to a 911 call on June 23 about a man firing a gun in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The video released Sunday shows them pulling their cruiser up to Blevins, who was seated on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller.

Blevins takes off running. Schmidt chases him.

After a verbal exchange, the chase continues into an alley. Blevins yells “Please don’t shoot me,” and then gunfire.

“I don’t know exactly the seconds of the shots, but as Blevins’ gun comes around, you’ll see he fired. It hits the pavement in the alley. The round hits the pavement right in the direction of Officer Kelly,” Kroll said.

“Blevins was shooting a gun in a residential area, he resisted officers, fled, pointed a gun at them and fired,” Kroll said. “This is consistent with his criminal history.”

Kroll added, “Police officers never want to be forced to fire their weapons. “Sadly, Blevins gave them no other option.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s statement was cut short by family and friends of Blevins, who took the podium after his exit.

“Mike Freeman, you better think long and hard about prosecuting these officers,” a family member of Blevins said. “We’re not angry. We’re more so disgusted.”

Freeman has yet to finish presenting the information he intended to deliver at Monday’s press conference.