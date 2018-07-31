PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Phone: 1-800-542-9226
By Ali Lucia
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 has reopened in the metro area after an overnight crash shut down the road Tuesday morning.

WCCO’s Ali Lucia said the closure, which was westbound I-94, started just after Highway 280. The closure spanned to 7th Street.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure could last until 7 a.m.

Ramps from southbound Highway 280, Huron Blvd, and 25th Ave to get on westbound I-94 were also closed.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the road reopened to traffic.

MnDOT didn’t release much information on the crash, but did say it was a wrong-way crash.

