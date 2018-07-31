MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 has reopened in the metro area after an overnight crash shut down the road Tuesday morning.

WCCO’s Ali Lucia said the closure, which was westbound I-94, started just after Highway 280. The closure spanned to 7th Street.

BREAKING TRAFFIC NEWS: 94-WB is closed near Cedar Avenue after an overnight crash. The 94-WB closure starts just after Hwy. 280. We will update you as soon as it reopens. pic.twitter.com/gNHvZpbnJ7 — Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) July 31, 2018

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure could last until 7 a.m.

Traffic now backed up all the way past Cretin Ave. along 94-WB after an overnight crash. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/t7vzBva6n1 — Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) July 31, 2018

Ramps from southbound Highway 280, Huron Blvd, and 25th Ave to get on westbound I-94 were also closed.

MAJOR DELAYS: Traffic backed up all the way to Prior Avenue along 94-WB after an overnight crash. 94-WB shutdown near Highway 280. Give yourself at least 30 extra minutes to get into work. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/CbyprQSghJ — Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) July 31, 2018

Shortly after 7 a.m., the road reopened to traffic.

MnDOT didn’t release much information on the crash, but did say it was a wrong-way crash.

