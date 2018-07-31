PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Phone: 1-800-542-9226
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists and the family of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police are preparing to protest a prosecutor’s decision not to criminally charge the officers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined Monday to charge Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, who shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after chasing him into a north Minneapolis alley last month.

Blevins’ family argues Blevins wasn’t a danger to the officers while running away. They plan to call for the officers’ firing and arrest at a Tuesday afternoon protest in Minneapolis.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air. Freeman said the officers’ actions were justified because Blevins was armed, disregarded police commands and pointed a gun at them.

