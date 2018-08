MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line has taken a hit to its depth.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that guard Nick Easton underwent surgery Thursday morning to correct a herniated disc in his neck.

Now, Easton’s season is likely over per his agent, according to Schefter.

Related: Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Have ‘No Interest’ In Richie Incognito

On the positive side, Easton’s injury is not expected to be career-ending.