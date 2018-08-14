Primary Election:Polls have closed. Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Al Franken, Election 2018, GOP, Karin Housley, Republicans, Tina Smith
Karin Housley (credit: CBS)
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Karin Housley Wins GOP Special Election Primary For Senate

Listen to Pat Kessler’s new podcast!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Karin Housley has enough votes to be declared the winner of the Republican primary for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat up for special election later this year.

As Sen. Tina Smith was also named the winner on the DFL side means that’s who Housley will face off against in the general election in November.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

Smith has served in this Senate seat since it was vacated by Al Franken, who resigned amid a number of sexual misconduct allegations last year. Prior to that, Smith was Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor.

Housley faced no major challengers when launching her campaign in the days after Franken announced his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct.

His departure unexpectedly put a Democrat-held seat in play, complicating the party’s hopes of retaking the Senate. But Minnesota hasn’t yet appeared as a top pick-up target for Republican groups.

Sen. Tina Smith was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to replace Franken in January. She won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the seat.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.