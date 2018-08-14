Primary Election:Polls have closed. Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
Filed Under:Al Franken, Bob Anderson, Election 2018, GOP, Karin Housley, Republicans, Tina Smith
Sen. Tina Smith (credit: CBS)
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Smith Wins DFL Special Election Primary For Senate

Listen to Pat Kessler's new podcast!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Tina Smith has enough votes to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat up for special election later this year.

The Associated Press reports that Smith got 76% of the vote, defeating Richard Painter, Ali Ali, Nick Leonard, Gregg Iverson and Christopher Seymore.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

Smith will face GOP candidate Karin Housley, who won her party’s special election by 69%.

Smith has served in this Senate seat since it was vacated by Al Franken, who resigned amid a number of sexual misconduct allegations last year. Prior to that, Smith was Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.

