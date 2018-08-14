MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Tina Smith has enough votes to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat up for special election later this year.

The Associated Press reports that Smith got 76% of the vote, defeating Richard Painter, Ali Ali, Nick Leonard, Gregg Iverson and Christopher Seymore.

Smith will face GOP candidate Karin Housley, who won her party’s special election by 69%.

Smith has served in this Senate seat since it was vacated by Al Franken, who resigned amid a number of sexual misconduct allegations last year. Prior to that, Smith was Gov. Mark Dayton’s lieutenant governor.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

