Filed Under:Edward Johnson, Jospeh Gomm, Stillwater
Edward Muhammad Johnson in a 2003 mugshot (credit: MN DOC)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An inmate at the Stillwater prison is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of a corrections officer last month.

Court records show that a grand jury indicted Edward Johnson, 42, on the new charges, upgrading them from the second-degree murder charges filed earlier this month.

A conviction of first-degree murder is punished in Minnesota by life in prison.

According a criminal complaint, Johnson beat officer Joseph Gomm with a hammer on July 18 in the metal shop inside of Minnesota Correctional Facility – Stillwater. Johnson also stabbed the officer with homemade knives.

Gomm, 45, of Blaine, died at the scene.

Johnson is currently serving a sentence for having his ex-girlfriend murdered in 2002.

Johnson is expected to make his first court appearance on the upgraded charges Friday morning at the Washington County Courthouse.

