MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Despite an allegation of domestic abuse, Minnesota Democrats continue to stand behind Rep. Keith Ellison and his bid for attorney general.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor party chairman Ken Martin says in a statement that the group’s central committee endorsed Ellison on Saturday, despite calls to quit the race, including from the National Organization for Women.

Martin says Ellison “will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable.”

US Rep Ellison receives standing ovation from about half of crowd while others stay seated @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ekMDN6bDRs — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) August 18, 2018

Ellison won the Democratic primary on Tuesday and just days after a former girlfriend accused him of sending threatening texts and dragging her off a bed.

Ellison has denied the allegation, and says a supposed video of the attack does not exist.

Read More: Keith Ellison Addresses Abuse Allegations In WCCO Exclusive

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)