ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair saw another attendance record over the weekend.

Saturday’s crowd reached 270,426, which is over 10,000 more people than the previous record of 260,374 set in 2016.

Saturday was also the hottest day of 2018’s State Fair, reaching a high 87 degrees. People working the famous Corn Roast stand had to endure temperatures between 125 and 130 degrees.

This year’s Great Minnesota Get Together could be on track to top the overall attendance record, which was set in 2017 at 1,997,320.