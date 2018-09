MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the death of a Wayzata police officer.

William Mathews was struck and killed by a motorist on Highway 12 while picking up debris on the road.

Beth Freeman, 55, was sentenced to eight years in prison for Matthews’ death. Toxicology reports showed Freeman had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash, and was driving with a revoked license.

One year ago today, Officer Bill Mathews made the ultimate sacrifice, giving his own life while protecting others. Bill was a great cop and an even better man. He is missed beyond words by his family, his community, and his brothers and sisters in blue – every day! pic.twitter.com/JVNmg6KtXH — Wayzata Police (@WayzataPoliceMN) September 8, 2018

Mathews left behind a wife and young son.